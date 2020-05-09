7 new deaths reported in Juárez, including Municipal Police Agent

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Seven new deaths were reported in Juárez overnight from the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total dead to 112, with 474 positive cases.

The number of cases represents only eight additional positive results since Friday, which is indicative of a lack of testing, according to both Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral and Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada.

Of those infected with COVID-19, 50 of them are Juárez Municipal Police Agents who have yet to receive official tests, Mayor Armando Cabada says. He says the agents are all showing signs of the illness and were sent home.

Cabada also says one of the deaths related to the illness is a Juárez Police Agent, who was hospitalized at Poli Plaza Hospital at the time of her death. Six additional employees diagnosed with COVID-19 are also being treated at Poli Plaza Hospital, while seven city employees are being treated at the mobile hospital installed in the Juárez City Hall Parking lot.

Overall, there are 760 positive COVID-19 cases in the State of Chihuahua, according to health officials. They’re monitoring an additional 555 people who are suspected of having the virus. There have been 142 deaths statewide.

The week ending May 9 was the deadliest week for the COVID-19 virus in Juárez, ending with 33 deaths, just one higher than the prior week’s record of 32 deaths. The number of positive tests, however, have decreased. Last week, Governor Corral estimated the State of Chihuahua had more than 3,500 cases of the virus but said it’s been difficult to conduct tests in the region.

On Friday, Mayor Cabada instituted a 10 p.m. curfew in Juárez an effort to slow the spread of the virus. He also ordered the closure of all cemeteries in the City from Friday through Sunday, in order to stop people from gathering at graves over the Mother’s Day holiday.

As the curfew goes into effect, the local officials are also enacting other precautions. The Governor’s Inspectors Office made an unexpected visit to the Costco in South Juárez after reports of crowding in the store Friday. The inspectors were forced to close the store for three hours while they instituted a new plan to control the crowds.

Shoppers at Costco will not receive a number and wait in their cars until their number is called to enter the store.