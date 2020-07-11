7 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Juárez, city begins massive antibody testing effort

1  of  2
JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health officials announced 62 additional COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Juárez Saturday. Juárez now has 3,088 confirmed virus cases and 560 fatalities.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua has 5,502 coronavirus cases and 735 deaths.

Juárez ends the week with 286 new cases since Sunday and 29 additional deaths. The number of new cases rose this week from last week’s low number of new cases, but it is still nowhere near Juárez’s record-breaking numbers from June. The number of deaths is also similar to last week, representing a decline of weekly deaths in Juárez.

Governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, announced an initiative to begin a massive serological testing effort to detect COVID-19 antibodies starting Monday. He hopes the rapid testing can help identify who has already been infected with the virus.

