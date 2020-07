JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health officials announced 24 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Juárez overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 3,112 and deaths to 566.

Although Juárez has seen a decline in the number of confirmed virus cases and deaths, the fatality rate is still 18-percent. State and City officials have said the testing capacity is significantly lower than in the U.S.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua has 5,570 positive COVID-19 cases and 742 fatalities.