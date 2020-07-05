6 new virus deaths reported in Juárez in last 24-hours

1  of  3
JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health officials say six more people died of COVID-19 in Juárez in the last 24-hours. The newly reported deaths bring the number of fatalities to 536.

In addition to the deaths, there are 26 newly reported virus cases bringing the confirmed total to 2,828.

Overall, there are 4,867 COVID-19 cases in the State of Chihuahua and 685 deaths associated with the virus.

The new cases come as Mexican officials began health checks at the bridge again due to a surge in new cases in El Paso and anticipated travel to Mexico over the holiday weekend. All border-crossers are required to have their temperature checked and are given information regarding the prevention of COVID-19.

