JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Out of 150 bodies buried in Juárez this week, 50 of them were unclaimed by relatives.

The Chihuahua State Police dug 50 unmarked graves at San Rafael Cemetery Saturday morning and pulled the bodies out of a large moving truck, one by one, Saturday. They were then lined up and lowered into the ground, with only numbers identifying them.

According to state officials, there have been 2,052 unclaimed bodies in Juárez since 2008.