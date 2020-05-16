Breaking News
5 new deaths reported as deadliest COVID-19 week in Juárez comes to a close

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health Officials announced an additional five COVID-19 deaths in Juárez Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 157. Forty-five of those were just in the last seven days.

Authorities also said there were ten new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 625. Dr. Arturo Valenzuela, the health department director in Juárez, estimated up to 7,000 diagnosed and undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in the State of Chihuahua Friday, indicating a massive lack of testing capacity.

Overall, the state of Chihuahua is reporting a total of 200 deaths and 1,036 cases.

The rising death toll comes as Juárez prepares to reopen some businesses and industries. A committee is crafting a plan to outline the phases for reopening the economy in Juárez over the weekend. Details of the plan will be announced Monday.

However, Mayor Armando Cabada has already told 50% of his municipal workforce to return to their duties on Monday, and some maquiladora operators are under the impression they can open at 25% capacity on Monday.

Border Report’s Julian Resendiz and Roberto Delgado contributed to this report.

