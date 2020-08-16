5 COVID-19 deaths reported in Juárez

Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health Officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases in Juárez Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to-date to 5,255.

They also reported five new confirmed fatalities from the virus, bringing the death total to 723 since the pandemic began in our sister city. In recent weeks, the number of deaths reported has decreased. Late May through June saw at least 50 deaths each week. Since July, the highest number of deaths in a single week in Juárez is just 30.

The State of Chihuahua has a total of 9,898 positive cases overall with 1,053 fatalities.

