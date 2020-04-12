47 confirmed COVID-19 cases now reported in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez is now reporting six new confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 41 on Friday. In total, Juarez now has 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Chihuahua State Medical officials held their daily press briefing Easter morning on social media. Dr. Arturo Valenzuela said no patients in the State of Chihuahua died overnight, leaving the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications in our sister city at 14.

Of the 47 confirmed cases in Juarez, Chihuahua Health officials say nine of the patients have recovered from the virus.

Saturday, State Officials confirmed 11 of the 14 deaths in Juarez are tied to maquiladora workers who may have contracted the virus while on the job.

Across the state, Chihuahua is reporting a total of 70 confirmed cases. Twenty-nine people are hospitalized throughout Chihuahua and 16 patients have died. Dr. Valenzuela says many have underlying conditions. The majority of those underlying medical conditions are diabetes, hypertension, and smokers.

KTSM Graphs