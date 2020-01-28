400 Juarez students, parents ordered to be vaccinated following flu outbreak

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A flu outbreak at a Juarez elementary school forced school officials to order the vaccination of 400 students and parents Monday.

At least 40 students at the Jaime Torres Bodet school were recently diagnosed with the flu, prompting the Juarez education office to order vaccinations for all children attending the school in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Parents were also immunized as part of the protocol enacted by Chihuahua state education officials.

Health officials say they are more concerned with the flu virus than the widely reported Coronavirus, which has no reported cases in Juarez.