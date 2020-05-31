4 virus deaths reported in Juárez as maquiladoras prepare to reopen

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health officials announced four more deaths in Juárez from the COVID-19 virus Sunday as maquiladora workers prepare to return to plants this week.

With Sunday’s additional deaths, Juárez now has 264 fatalities from the virus. They also announced 43 additional positive cases Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city to 1,230.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua is reporting 2,198 positive cases and 328 deaths from the virus.

The State of Chihuahua also says that of the positive cases, 138 are doctors, 265 are nurses, and 66 are medical support personnel. In total, four doctors, four nurses, and three other medical staff have died from the virus statewide.

Monday, between 1000,000 to 150,000 maquiladora workers will return to their plants to begin production. According to the Maquiladora Association, only essential plants will begin operating Monday at a 30% capacity.