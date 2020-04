EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four more people have died in Juarez from COVID-19 and the total number of people who have the virus is now 82.

Chihuahua health officials released the latest update Thursday morning in a livestream press conference and news release.

There are 117 cases in the entire state, with 22 deaths and 219 more suspicious cases. Only 14 have recovered from the virus. There are also 10 people on ventilators, officials said.

Most of the cases and deaths are in Juarez, officials said.