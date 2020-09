JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The bodies of four men and a woman were found in a South Juárez desert Sunday, according to KTSM’s Juárez coorespondent.

Police were alerted to the bodies in a desert area in Colonia San Isidro. Witnesses say all four victims’ hands and legs were tied with signs of torture. Juárez Police have yet to identify the victims.