4 bodies found in pair of Juárez murders

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez Police are investigating another set of murders after the discovery of two bodies near the City Water Canal in Colonia Bellavista in North Juárez.

Neighbors reported the discovery early Sunday morning, prompting police to close several blocks around the scene to investigate.

Saturday, two bodies were found in Colonia Josefa Ortiz De Dominguez, about two miles away from the discovery of Sunday’s bodies. Saturday’s victims were found about four blocks away from each other. Both were wrapped in blankets.

Police have yet to reveal the sex or identity of any of the four victims.