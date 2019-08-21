3 suspects arrested in Juarez after dismembered bodies found in trunk

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Chihuahua State Police arrested three people in Juarez on Tuesday after discovering dismembered bodies in the trunk of their vehicle.

According to officials, officers pulled the vehicle over in the Colonia del Bravo in South Juarez when they found the hidden human body parts.

Investigators say the suspects, Edith Rocio, 18, Angel Daniel, 23, and Pedro Michel, 18, were on their way to dump the bodies in an unknown location in Juarez before the traffic stop.

The suspects also allegedly confessed that there were more body parts in a Juarez home.

No further information was released.