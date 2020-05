JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Three children were killed in a horrific fire in South Juárez Monday night.

It happened in Colonia Cerrada Del Desierto where three children, ages 2, 3, and 7, were alone inside a home when it caught fire, giving them no chance to escape.

According to Juárez Municipal Police investigators, the parents were not at home when the fire began and returned to find their house in flames. Neighbors tried to rescue the three children, but were unsuccessful.