25 dead in Juarez as number of COVID-19 cases tops 100

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Another day, another somber milestone in Juarez as the number of deaths associated with the novel coronavirus continues to increase daily.

Saturday, the State of Chihuahua announced another three deaths in the city, bringing the total to 25 deaths and 103 positive cases. The new positive cases is a jump of 15 from Friday.

As Border Report noted earlier this week, many deaths are associated with maquiladoras in the city. As of Tuesday, as many as 13 of the 14 reported deaths were associated with manufacturing plants in the city. State of Chihuahua officials hasn’t given an update on whether any of the new deaths since that report were associated with the maquiladoras.

Much of the problem in Juarez lies within their limited testing capacity for the virus.

“The fatality rate might be a reflection of the lack of preventive measures implemented in the community and the limited access to medical services by much of the population,” Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City-County Health Authority said in an interview with KTSM earlier this week.

Another issues Dr. Ocaranza said he’s seen from our sister city is Juarez residents aren’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic as an emergency, and therefore, they aren’t following proper social distancing, hygiene, wearing of face masks and are still continuing to have mass gatherings.

“It is until very recently that authorities have closed bars and restaurants and prohibited the use of public parks, but the virus is already in the community and spreading very rapidly causing many people to be infected and developing severe complications from the infection,” Ocaranza said.

Many of Juarez’s deaths are associated with underlying medical conditions. Chihuahua health officials say those include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, and heart disease.

By comparison, El Paso has seven deaths associated with COVID-19, while Las Cruces has one death.

