EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people died when a home construction project collapsed Thursday afternoon in South Juarez.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Thursday in the Colonia Jardines de San Francisco neighborhood, where the home was being remodeled, Juarez Fire Chief Benito Ortiz said.

The collapse left a 19-year-old man working on the house and a woman in her late 30s dead. Four others were taken to an area hospital, Ortiz said.