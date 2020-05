JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – Chihuahua State health officials reported two additional COVID-19 virus deaths Sunday, bringing the number of those killed from the virus to 210.

There were also 26 new cases reported, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 909. Health officials believe that the true number of positive cases in Juárez is in the thousands.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua reports 1,475 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,057 tests awaiting confirmation, and 263 fatalities.