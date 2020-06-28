2 deaths, 15 new virus cases reported in Juárez

Breaking News
El Paso bests previous COVID-19 daily record, nearly 300 cases reported Sunday

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health officials reported two additional deaths and 15 new COVID-19 cases in Juárez Sunday.

Juárez is officially recording 2,600 positive cases and 504 fatalities. City and state health officials estimate as many as 10,000 people have been infected by the virus but due to limited testing, they have been unable to confirm.

In the State of Chihuahua, there are 4,412 positive cases and 636 fatalities. Health officials say there are currently 1,263 suspicious cases awaiting test results.

