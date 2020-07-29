2 bodies discovered in Juárez canals Tuesday

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez authorities pulled two bodies from the water canal Tuesday in separate incidents.

The first body was discovered on Tuesday morning by a neighbor walking in East Juarez near Las Aldabas Colonia. The Juárez Fire Department recovered the body of a male who was already in advanced stages of decomposition.

The second discovery came later in the day when neighbors in a park area in the Vicente Guerrero Avenue neighborhood of North Juarez spotted a body floating in the adjacent canal.

In the second incident, Juárez firefighters recovered the victim, who had a bag placed over their head.

Neither victim has been identified.