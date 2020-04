EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez has 19 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, health officials announced Wednesday morning.

The number of cases stayed the at 121 from Monday to Tuesday, but jumped up by nearly 20 to 140 total on Wednesday.

Chihuahua state health officials said there are 202 positive cases and 39 deaths in the entire state. They also have 206 suspected cases.