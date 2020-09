JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – An 18-wheeler crashed and flew off a bridge in South Juárez on Wednesday.

According to Juárez police, the driver crashed into two vehicles before losing control of the trailer and falling down from a bridge.

Fortunately, authorities said no vehicles were passing under the bridge the moment the trailer went down.

Police did not say if the driver of the 18-wheeler suffered any serious injuries.