EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Juarez is now up to 121, with 29 deaths, according to state of Chihuahua health officials.

The Chihuahua Health Department released the latest numbers Monday morning in a digital news conference.

There are 171 positive cases and 36 fatalities in the entire state of Chihuahua, officials said.

The majority of those cases are in Juarez.