CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Health officials in Chihuahua are announcing 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Ciudad Juárez.

The number of deaths in Juárez due to the virus now stands at 613.

Health officials also reported 123 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of reported positive cases to 3,690.

In the entire State of Chihuahua there are 6,590 positive cases and 813 deaths.