EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials announced Juarez has 11 new COVID-19-related-deaths during Tuesday morning’s update.

There are now 63 related fatalities in Juarez, compared to 52 on Monday, according to Chihuahua state health officials.

Juarez now has a total of 254 cases, while the entire state of Chihuahua has 381 cases and 307 suspected cases. There are also 73 deaths in the state, health officials said during Monday’s press conference.