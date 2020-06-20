10 new virus deaths recorded in Juárez, death toll shows signs of slowing

1  of  4
JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Juárez reported fewer virus deaths this week than the prior week.

Ten new deaths were reported overnight by Chihuahua State Health officials, bringing the number of deaths to 444. Of those, 59 came this week — which is an improvement over the 67 deaths reported last week.

In addition to the deaths, 23 new virus cases were recorded, bringing the number of positive cases to 2,024. Two hundred and sixteen of those cases were recorded this week, which is an improvement from the 337 new cases recorded last week.

The State of Chihuahua reports 3,846 positive virus cases statewide, with 1,402 suspicious cases and 556 fatalities.

