JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A large gold bar was confiscated by the Mexican National Guard Friday at the Juarez Airport.

According to a press release, the 30-kilogram gold bar was supposed to be received by an armored company but had no official permits. The driver of the armored company was arrested at the end of the investigation due to the illegally imported gold.

Mexican officials say the gold bar has a value of $1.5 million dollars.