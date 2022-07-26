EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman succumbed to her injures after she was hit by a vehicle late night on Friday July 22, 2022.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit investigated a crash and revealed the Toyota Tacoma, driven by Larry Olsen, was traveling eastbound on Fort Boulevard and was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Piedras and Fort Boulevard.

The pedestrian, identified as Martina Miranda-Barajas, was walking westbound on Fort Boulevard and was crossing Piedras when she was struck by the Tacoma who was making a left turn from Fort Boulevard onto Piedras.

Miranda-Barajas was transported to the hospital for treatment, and Olsen remained at the scene.

This is the 43rd traffic fatality of the year compared to 37 at the same time last year

