Juarez to increase use of security cameras

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Government officials and business leaders agreed this week to increase the use of closed-circuit cameras to deter criminals and solve crimes.

Jorge Nava, district attorney for the Northern District of Chihuahua, which includes Juarez, said state and municipal governments will be repairing or replacing some of the 300 security cameras currently placed in Downtown intersections and government buildings.

“Most of them are in bad shape, and the ones that do work don’t give us sufficiently clear pictures” to identify suspects, Nava said. “We will replace them with new cameras, with more modern cameras that will facilitate ensuring public safety.”

Nava said business leaders have offered to install nearly 2,000 additional cameras in private businesses. Those cameras would be linked up to the state and municipal offices that would monitor both the private and government-owned cameras.

Rogelio Gonzalez, president of the Juarez Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is promoting the use of security cameras among its 4,000 members.

“The idea is to install those cameras right outside each business in a matter that allows the authorities to monitor that area,” he said.

Each business owner would pay for the cameras and installation, which Gonzalez estimated at around $700.

Replacement of government-owned cameras and the installation of private cameras outside businesses would begin later this year.