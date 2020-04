EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New restrictions have gone into effect for Chihuahua state residents amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Javier Corral Jurado, Governor of Chihuahua ordered that businesses that do not have essential activity must close.

Grocery stores will be limited to 75 people allowed inside at a time.

Public transportation is also restricted to a maximum capacity of 30 people on board.

Passengers are required to wear face masks, and drivers must sanitize buses every couple of hours.