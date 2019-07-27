Juarez preparing new migrant shelter

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez is preparing a new shelter to house migrants who are being returned to Mexico under the current ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy implemented by the current U.S. Administration.

More than 15,000 migrants claiming asylum in the United States crossing the U.S. – Mexican border have been sent back under the policy which began in March.

Many migrants have been waiting for their cases to be processed since January, but authorities in Mexico have struggled to cope with those being returned. Some migrants are being left with no choice but to sleep on the streets.

Officials said the new migrant shelter will hold up to 5,000 people. It is expected to be operational in a few days.