Juarez Police identify couple murdered Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez Police have identified the couple who was shot and killed in South Juarez Monday.

The victims have been identified as Karla Baca, and Pat Landers.

According to police, Baca was a Physical Education teacher in Juarez, and Landers was her boyfriend.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

As previously reported, the couple was driving a black jeep with New York plates on Lopez Mateos Avenue when they were attacked.

Police say suspects fired at least 20 gunshots.