Juarez opens COVID-19 mobile hospital for city employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ciudad Juarez officials have announced the opening of a new private COVID-19 hospital located on the upper level of Juarez City Hall.

According to officials the hospital will only receive city employees and their families. The new mobile hospital will not be open to the public.

Officials say the mobile hospital is equipped with 20 beds and 20 Doctors and 10 nurses are available to begin treating patients.

According to Juarez Mayor, Armando Cabada, there are 18 city employees waiting on test results for COVID-19.

