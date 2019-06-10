Juarez not ready for more migrants, officials said

Tents fill a shelter used mostly by Mexican and Central American migrants who are applying for asylum in the U.S., on the border in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, June 9, 2019. The mechanism that allows the U.S. to send migrants seeking asylum back to Mexico to await resolution of their process has been running in Tijuana […]

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — The governor of Chihuahua says he’ll ask the president of Mexico for money to deal with an expected increase in the number of migrants sent by the United States to wait in Juarez for their asylum hearings in immigration court.

President Donald Trump this weekend suspended a punitive tariff of 5% on all goods imported from Mexico when that country agreed to slow the flow of migrants coming across the Guatemalan border on their way to the United States. In addition, Mexico agreed to temporarily take in more asylum seekers.

“It is going to be difficult for us to fulfill the expectations of this accord because it is going to fall on our shoulders, given that the federal government has curtailed our funds, instead of giving us more funds,” said Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral.

“We have provided food, lodging, health services and transportation for 5,000 people so far. We do not have the infrastructure in Juarez or in the state to provide for a larger number of migrants. We need federal help.”

Since November, the city of Juarez and the state of Chihuahua have spent a combined $1.1 million on some 16,000 migrants from Central, South America and the Caribbean who have requested asylum hearings in the United States.

The money has been funneled to about a dozen government and private shelters throughout Juarez. Most of those shelters are overcrowded.

Despite the crisis, the federal government this year eliminated a $5 million fund the state planned to use to assist the migrants.

“I am writing a letter to (the president) asking for reinstatement of the fund,” Corral said.