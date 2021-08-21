Juarez in brief: Two men shot outside mechanic shop, man with Texas license places attacked

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, two men were attacked and shot in Ciudad Juarez outside of a mechanic shop. One of the men was shot and killed while the other was seriously injured.

According to our crews, the shooting happened in the Colonia Malchor Ocompo in North Juarez.

Also on Saturday, a man was attacked while eating hotdogs in East Juarez.

He was driving a black Lexus with Texas license plates and according to our crews, the man was taken to the hospital but died before arriving.

