Juárez in brief: Two bodies found, Police agent murdered on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A few murders have already occurred in Ciudad Juárez during the first day of September.



In South Juárez, residents of the Colonia El Granjero reported to police that two bodies were found near a home. Police said the victims were abandoned and wrapped in blankets. The sex of the victims have not yet been determined.



Over in the North side of town, a Juárez municipal police agent was murdered while getting inside his vehicle in the Colonia Partido Romero. Police identified the agent as 50-year-old Gerardo L.C. Investigators said his wife was inside the vehicle when the murder happened, however she was not attacked. The agent was reportedly off duty.

Last month ended with 112 victims in Ciudad Juárez who had their lives claimed to violence.



