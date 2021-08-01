Juarez in brief: SUV hits quinceanera group, 100 migrants rescued, murder totals for July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In Ciudad Juarez a group of people were hit by an SUV while rehearsing for a quinceanera on Sunday.

The vehicle lost control hitting multiple people at the rehearsal and then crashed into a light post. Those injured were taken to a local hospital.

Also on Sunday Juarez Municipal Police found 100 migrants being held in a small house located in South Juarez. The migrants were from Central America and were waiting to be crossed to the U.S. by smugglers. The migrants were taken to a shelter and no arrests have been made.

Also in Juarez, the total number of murders reported in July is 119. Bringing the total number of murders so far in 2021 to 841 in the city. The month with the highest number of murders so far has been may with 143.

