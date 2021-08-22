Juarez in brief: Police officer shot at motel, woman shot in Downtown, man shot in vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After midnight on Sunday, a Juarez municipal police agent was shot and killed at a motel in North Juarez.

Police responded to a call from workers at the La Siesta Motel of gunshots in the parking lot.

Police found 27-year-old Juan Carlos O.H. a municipal police officer shot and killed along with another man who has been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Jair R.H.

Chihuahua State Police are investigating why the police officer and other men were at the hotel and the motive behind the shooting.

On Saturday, a woman was shot and killed in downtown Juarez. According to police, the woman was found on the sidewalk. The woman was shot in front of people shopping in the area.

Also on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in his vehicle outside of a store in South Juarez. The victim was in the passenger seat and the driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

