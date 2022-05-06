EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of near 30 migrants mostly from Haiti, were seen crossing the Rio Grande to El Paso. Border Patrol units were already waiting to detain them.

The influx of migrants has increased in this border area. Reports from Juarez indicate there are more than 1,300 migrants at shelters in that city, waiting for the opportunity to request asylum.

