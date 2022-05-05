EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was viciously attacked by allegedly three male workers of the Federal Electric Company, based in the municipality of Samalayuca.

According to the city’s mayor Jaime Sotelo, back on April 23, an emergency call was made by residents of the area near the company base, indicating a woman was screaming for help. She was nude and with multiple injuries.

Relatives of the victim indicated she was in a reunion with workers of the Electricity company, and she believe they drugged her because she lost consciousness and when she woke up, she was abandoned inside an inhabited structure, raped and had injuries.

State police is investigating along with the Crimes Against Unit, looking for suspects and evidence. The victim was taken to a hospital in Juarez.

Everyday, more migrants can be seen working in the Juarez downtown area. Most of the are coming from Haiti and waiting for Title 42 to end next May 23rd to request asylum in the U.S.

