EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The recent case of Debanhi Escobar -in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico- who was reported missing for several days and later found dead in a hotel’s sewer, reopened the wounds of the women who disappeared then found assassinated in Juarez.



Cases like the one from “El Naranjo”, where 22 women where murdered and found after their disappearance. They were last seen in the “Green Hotel” in downtown Juarez.

The city has contributed to the creation of programs at a national level, like the “Alba Protocol” for missing person, the “Adam Code” for missing children, as well as tougher penalties for those who commit gender-based crimes.

Juarez and the state of Chihuahua continue to be first place in domestic violence, first in sexual violence against children and cases of pregnancy in teenagers and murders of women.

There are at least 500 complaints of family violence per month and 50 complaints of rape per month in this city.

———————

According to the ‘Federal Bienestar’ office, who oversees some of the shelters for migrants in Juarez, they are reporting increasing numbers of migrants. Currently there are more than 1,511 migrants in the city. Their countries of origin are Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador, and some families from south Mexico.

Many of the migrants are suffering from malnutrition and don’t have adequate medical attention. The living conditions are also poor, from 20-24 people in one room and two bathrooms.

Jennifer Cortes got to this border city with her 5-year-old son Jordy, who had 2 open heart surgeries and is currently sick. They escaped the violence in their country and will be waiting for Title 42 to end this coming May to try to cross again to the US

Juarez’ police is helping these shelters with clothes donations; even Christian groups form El Paso and New Mexico bring them food weekly.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.