Juárez in brief: Double murder at hardware store, man killed by train

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gunfire erupted outside of a store in South Juárez which left two men dead.



Juárez police said residents in the area heard several gunshots outside of a hardware store.



When police arrived to the scene, they found one of the men dead in front of the store and the other one inside the establishment.



Also in South Juárez, a man was killed after getting hit and dragged by a train.



According to witnesses, the victim was walking near the tracks for several minutes. That’s when they say he jumped in front of the train as it passed by.



There’s no word yet on the man’s identity. However, he is said to have been deaf and could not speak.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.