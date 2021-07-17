Juárez fire causes large plume of smoke Saturday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A large plume of dark smoke could be seen from a distance in El Paso that appears to be fuming from Ciudad Juárez Saturday afternoon.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the El Paso Fire Department in regards to the fire and officials said “It’s not El Paso. We haven’t had any fires today. Just a minor car fire 3 hours ago,” via text message.



EPFD tweeted at 2 p.m. the smoke is coming from a warehouse fire in Juárez.

Reports of smoke in the East are actually a warehouse fire in Ciudad Juarez.



No active fires in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/1KtdU1sieQ — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) July 17, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online once more information becomes available.

