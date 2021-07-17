Juárez fire causes large plume of smoke Saturday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A large plume of dark smoke could be seen from a distance in El Paso that appears to be fuming from Ciudad Juárez Saturday afternoon.
KTSM 9 News reached out to the El Paso Fire Department in regards to the fire and officials said “It’s not El Paso. We haven’t had any fires today. Just a minor car fire 3 hours ago,” via text message.
EPFD tweeted at 2 p.m. the smoke is coming from a warehouse fire in Juárez.
This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online once more information becomes available.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.