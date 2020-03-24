Juarez closes public parks, cancels all events

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — New orders issued by the Governor of Chihuahua and the Mayor of Juarez Monday will restrict gatherings, cancel concerts and sporting events, and close public spaces across the region.

Governor Javier Corral announced the suspension of public and private events in Chihuahua, regardless of their capacity in addition to the closure of all recreation centers. Mayor Armando Cabada also announced restrictions to public parks and plazas across the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will maintain the operation of the State Government only in its essential activities and only with the presence of essential personnel,” Governor Corral said in a press release Monday.

Cabada is also asking the federal government for additional tests required to begin direct testing in Juarez.

Gyms in Juarez are also closing as a precautionary measure until further notice.

This comes as Juarez’s maquiladora industry is grinding to a slow halt. Workers at Aptiv were told they are stopping production in their plant Monday. The company employs an estimated 2,000 workers, including 720 engineers, some of whom are being paid and others were sent home without checks, according to KTSM’s Juarez reporter.

Governor Corral urged all citizens of Chihuahua to show solidarity and keep in mind those who are in need for the duration of the closures.