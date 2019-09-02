Juarez bus rolls downhill into church group, killing young girl

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — An eight-year-old girl was killed after a parked city bus rolled down a hill into a group of approximately 300 churchgoers in Juarez Saturday.

The pastor of the pentecostal church says about 300 members were gathered at an event when the bus came toward them, hitting several people, most of them children. About 20 people were injured, three critically.

Vanessa Castellanos Atilano, 8, was at the church gathering when the bus rolled down the hill, causing severe head and chest injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died on Sunday.

Juarez’s Head of Civil Protection Director, Efren Matamoros, confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident. Matamoros says the bus’s manual transmission went out, causing it to roll down the hill and into the crows.

The 50-year-old bus driver has been detained for questioning.