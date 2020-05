EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Juarez Health Director Dr. Arturo Valenzuela confirmed the death of a five-year-old boy who suffered from Anemia and COVID-19.

According to health officials, this is the first minor to have died from COVID-19 in the state of Chihuahua.

As previously reported, Juarez experienced a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. There are currently 1,014 cases and 238 fatalities that have been reported.