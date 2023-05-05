EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Juanita’s local food truck parks on the corner of Mesa and Fourth Ave. providing food to those who need it the most.

With 18 years serving the Borderland on four wheels, Owner Claudia Ivarra says her sales have gone up because of the current migrant influx in El Paso.

Ivarra says she sees migrants come with very little, especially the children.

“In reality there’s some that don’t have the necessities or children, there’s been children. Yesterday actually, two kids came by, I know they have parents, but they’re kids, and I said yes have some burritos, go and eat right? Because they are kids and with them, I do give them free food,” said Ivarra.

While hundreds of migrants are seen sleeping outside of Sacred Heart Church, she says it reminds her of the time when she was a migrant once before and how long it took her to where she is now.

”As much as they help me economically, I am also helping them. Other than sleeping in the streets. I do see that they come and go. More up north because truthfully, they all have a purpose to go to Chicago, New York or Los Angeles.” said Ivarra.

While her business has been booming because of the influx of migrants, Ivarra says Venezuelans are not a fan of spicy food, so she offers them breakfast burritos with eggs or beans.

“They love their coffee too. By 7a.m. all my coffee is gone.” said Ivarra.

While Ivarra has no plans to open up a restaurant in the near future she says she rather drive her food truck. Mostly because she enjoys watching her customer’s faces light up when she drives to her local spot.

