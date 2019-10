JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Mexican singer Juan Gabriel’s home, turned museum, is still closed after continuing permit issues.

Fans have been coming to the home to get a look at where the famed singer-songwriter lived, but the City of Juarez says it needs modifications before it can open.

The home is located on Avenida Leredo in North Juarez. It was initially scheduled to be open on Juanga’s three-year death anniversary on August 28, but remains closed more than six weeks later.