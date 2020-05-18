JPMorgan Chase & Co provides $50,000 grant to YWCA amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a $50,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase to assist the organization during COVID-19.

According to a release, the grant will assist with operational costs, cleaning products, personal protection equipment, and providing food and other necessities to YWCA members and residents.

YWCA has kept four of its locations open during COVID-19 to assist essential workers with childcare.

“These are challenging times for families, individuals, businesses, and organizations alike,” said Sylvia Acosta, Ph.D., CEO of YWCA. “Chase has been an incredible partner to YWCA for several years and we are especially grateful that they have stepped in to assist us in our work supporting hundreds of El Pasoans during this time.”

“We are members of this community, and we have always been driven to support El Paso,” said Ruben Hernandez, Market Executive for JPMorgan Chase in El Paso. “We are inspired by YWCA’s work helping our fellow El Pasoans stay as safe and healthy as possible. We’re tremendously proud to be able to support YWCA in this crucial work.”