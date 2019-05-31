Jones, Packers poised for breakout season in 2019

Nobody in the National Football League was popping off big runs quite like Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones last season. The El Paso native averaged 5.5 yards per carry in 2018, which was tops in the league.

You start to get the feeling with first year head coach Matt LaFleur taking over for Mike McCarthy, the best is yet to come for Jones who enters the 2019 season as the Packers lead back.

“We have weapons all around the field and just knowing defenses can’t key on just one person, I’m excited to be out there this season,” said Jones. “He {LaFleur} is going to mirror the run and the pass game, so we are going to rely on the run as well.”

The Packers threw the football nearly 70% of the time last season, but Jones still managed to rush for 728 yards and eight touchdowns, while totaling 206 receiving yards and another touchdown through the air. Many people, including Jones himself, feels like he is poised for a breakout season in 2019.

“I feel like I am,” said Jones. “We have ran outside zone in previous years here. That’s what we are running and I feel good in this scheme. It’s a lot of things I have seen before, so it’s nothing new to me. We have taken a look on film and seen how it works in other systems and it just gets me very excited.”

Since Jones arrived in Green Bay in 2017, the Packers have failed to reach the postseason in each of his first two seasons. Injuries have plagued the franchise, but the team feels like they have the pieces in place to make a run this season.

“We are feeling very confident. We have weapons all across the board,” said Jones. “When you have a quarterback like No. 12 {Aaron Rodgers}, you are going to be in a lot of games.”

With Jones entering his third season as a pro, everything seems to be getting easier for a running back that began his football career playing at Burges High School, later becoming UTEP’s all-time leading rusher.

“I remember two years ago coming out for OTAs and being nervous,” said Jones. “Now I feel relaxed. I know I’m going in with the one’s and it’s just a whole different feel.”

The Packers begin mandatory minicamp on June 11.